News recently broke that soccer player and Ego Kid fashion designer Marvin Morgan died at just 38 years old. Following the news of his death at such a young age, many want to know what happened that led to Marvin's death. Marvin played for 17 professional clubs over the course of his soccer career, and also worked as a fashion designer with his own brand, Fresh Ego Kid.What was Marvin Morgan's cause of death?No official cause of death has been reported for Marvin yet, but he had previously been diagnosed with a cavernoma, which is a cluster of abnormal blood cells that are usually found in the brain or spinal cord. This diagnosis came after Marvin suffered a seizure while training with the club Plymouth Argyle. Marvin's death was apparently quite sudden, and his partner Jerri Fletcher explained that Marvin was out of town when it happened.As Jerri explained following Marvin's death, Marvin was visiting a Fresh Ego Kid factory outside of the U.K. when he suddenly collapsed. \n\n“I got a call early on Monday morning saying that he suddenly collapsed and died," Jerri told the Daily Mail. “Marvin was not in the U.K. at the time, he was away visiting one of the factories that makes his clothes, preparing for the new season."“We were together for 14 years and I'm heartbroken," Jerri continued. "We don't know the full details of what caused his death and I'm not even able to process this news so don't want to say too much. It's very painful. Marvin was a much-loved man.”\n\nMarvin and Jerri were living in the U.K. with their 7-year-old son at the time of his death.Cavernoma can be a very severe condition.The condition Marvin was diagnosed with, cavernoma, can cause seizures and strokes, and in severe cases it can lead to death. Marvin was apparently on medication throughout his life, but Jerri said that he was very positive about his condition and had also taken steps to speak out about it and was "doing a lot to help other people."Marvin discovered his condition while training with Plymouth Argyle. After he suffered a seizure that caused hemorrhaging, he collapsed twice the following day during training. Because of the severity of the condition, he was forced to retire from playing soccer full time, and has spent the last two years working in fashion.The news of his death will likely come as a shock for fans who knew him as a soccer player with a lengthy professional resume. His condition doesn't seem to be in any way connected to his time as a professional athlete, and it's still unclear what role that condition ultimately played in his death.For now, fans have offered Marvin's family their sympathies as they deal with his sudden loss. They've also offered their own outpourings of grief, as they grapple with the version of himself that Marvin presented to the public over the past 15 years.