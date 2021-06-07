Shawn Michaels Injured One of His Eyes During a 2004 Match With Kane

While professional wrestling features "pre-determined" outcomes and the story lines contain drummed-up drama with a team of writers in order to captivate viewers' attention spans and ultimately entertain, that doesn't mean there's anything "fake" about the action that takes place in the ring. The performers are all subjecting themselves to a litany of different injuries, like what happened with Shawn Michaels' eye.

So what happened to Shawn Michaels' eyes? He nearly lost one in a match with Kane.

If you don't know who the Heartbreak Kid is, then I'm going to need you to just listen to his incredible theme song and intro in order to understand what this dude is all about. He's consistently performed in the WWF/WWE over the years, and not only has he been a fan-favorite wrestler, but he's someone who's managed to successfully rebrand and endear himself to different generations of fans.

He's a seasoned performer and according to Sportskeeda "is considered to be one of the safest wrestlers to work with inside the ring." But even if you take every precaution, you're going to inevitably suffer an injury at some point, especially when you've been working for as long as Shawn Michaels has.

During an Unforgiven no-disqualification pay-per-view match-up in 2004 with Kane, Michaels took a particularly brutal bump in the match that damaged his retina. Although the injury gave him a "lazy eye," it wasn't considered significant enough to take him out of the ring for good.

Further bumps that he took only contributed to the injury which worsened over time. The WWE worked Michaels' eye injury into a story line with Chris Jericho, making it part of a feud between the two men. Jericho threw Shawn's face into the Titantron which became the "kayfabe" reason behind his injured eye according to this writer's room plot.

Fans lapped it up and it helped to paint Jericho as an even bigger heel, especially because the WWE played Michaels' eye injury as a potentially career-ending one. The Heartbreak Kid even appeared on Monday Night RAW to deliver a speech about the possibility of his retiring from the damage his eye sustained.

