Whatever Happened to Siegfried and Roy? One Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Siegfried and Roy, the legendary German-American duo best-known for their Las Vegas animal acts, seemed to have dropped off the face of the earth over the past decade.

After riding high as some of the most revered performers in Vegas, suddenly tragedy struck – and seemingly overnight, the performers disappeared from the spotlight. Here's a brief overview of what happened to the pair, and where they've been as of late.

So, what exactly happened to Siegfried and Roy? The jovial duo, who you likely remember from their popular show at the Mirage Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, were synonymous with showbiz. They even appeared in some pretty hilarious commercials together. Everything was going great for the duo until things took an unexpectedly tragic turn.

Siegfried and Roy, who were widely regarded as some of the most popular magicians and illusionists in the business, were best known for using tigers as part of their act without any incident. But on Oct. 3, 2003, Roy Horn reportedly suffered a stroke, causing his partner animal — a gorgeous 7-year-old white tiger named Montecore — to miss the cues Roy was giving him.

Roy fell over Montecore's paw, and Montecore dragged the magician off of the stage — unintentionally injuring him in the process. According to doctors, who later treated Roy at the UNLV Trauma center, it was unclear if Roy had a stroke before or after being mauled by the tiger.

Roy did not blame his tiger Montecore for the attack. But it was immaterial at the time, as Roy had sustained critical injuries and was losing a considerable amount of blood. Still, even though Roy had been removed from the stage and the tiger separated from him, he was more concerned about Montecore's safety. He allegedly asked the hospital staff and those around him on the way there to ensure "no harm" would come to the animal.

In fact, he later told People in 2004 that Montecore had, in fact, "saved his life" in an attempt to take him off of the stage to make sure he was "safe." The veracity of this statement is unclear, of course, but it did little to save Siegfried and Roy's show at the Mirage.

Following the incident, the Mirage ended the show and laid off nearly 300 cast members. Roy was left with severe injuries including a crushed windpipe and damage to an artery that carried oxygen to his brain. He now his difficulty with both walking and talking as a result. That event effectively ended the pair's career in magic and show business the way they knew it, though the pair carried on with a variety of different endeavors later on in life.

Where are Siegfried and Roy today? In 2004, the duo worked on the TV series Father of the Pride and then took on a few odd jobs here and there up until April 23, 2010. They collectively said "farewell" to show business on that day, and have been laying pretty low ever since.

In June 2016, however, they announced that they would be working on a biopic based on their lives. So if you're aching to hear more from Siegfried and Roy one day, you'll have your chance — just not in the way you were likely expecting to.