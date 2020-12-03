What Happened to Ski Mask the Slump God? He Showed off a Gruesome Injury on Instagram

The music star alarmed many of his five million Instagram followers when he posted a graphic story showcasing his bloody hand. He went on to put up several more videos about the extent of his serious wound.

Rapper Ski Mask the Slump God is on the mend after a harrowing hand injury.

Ski Mask the Slump God, whose real name is Stokeley Clevon Goulbourne, initially rose to fame for being part of the collective Members Only alongside the late rapper XXXTentacion . His 2018 debut album, "Stokely," made it to No. 6 on the Billboard charts , and fans are anticipating that his next work will be released in the near future.

What happened to Ski Mask the Slump God? Keep reading for the details on what he had to say about his hand.

While some of his followers might check his Instagram stories for updates about his upcoming album, they were likely surprised to see videos of the deep cut on his hand in the early morning hours of Dec. 3. In his subsequent updates, the musician revealed that he went to the hospital to get stitches.

What happened to Ski Mask the Slump God?

The rapper's Instagram feed only has a few posts, so many of his followers stay updated through his stories. On Dec. 3, he put up a video of his hand dripping blood onto a sidewalk. He had a paper towel or a napkin on his hand as well, which was also saturated in blood. It appears as if the injury is a deep laceration to Ski Mask's right pinky finger. In the video, a diagonal slash can be seen extending up from the bottom to the middle of his finger.

The cut was still actively bleeding as Ski Mask posted the content, and the videos are certainly not for the faint of heart (or stomach). During his narration, Ski Mask shared that the cut may have been deeper than the video indicated. "I can see my bone type s--t, I can see my bone type s--t," the musician explained. In another video, Ski Mask lamented that he had gotten blood on his shoes. Despite dealing with the deep wound, the rapper maintained a sense of humor during the ordeal.

