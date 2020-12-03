What Happened to Ski Mask the Slump God? He Showed off a Gruesome Injury on Instagram

What Happened to Ski Mask the Slump God? He Showed off a Gruesome Injury on InstagramBy Shannon Raphael
Updated
Rapper Ski Mask the Slump God is on the mend after a harrowing hand injury.
The music star alarmed many of his five million Instagram followers when he posted a graphic story showcasing his bloody hand. He went on to put up several more videos about the extent of his serious wound.
Ski Mask the Slump God, whose real name is Stokeley Clevon Goulbourne, initially rose to fame for being part of the collective Members Only alongside the late rapper XXXTentacion. His 2018 debut album, "Stokely," made it to No. 6 on the Billboard charts, and fans are anticipating that his next work will be released in the near future.
While some of his followers might check his Instagram stories for updates about his upcoming album, they were likely surprised to see videos of the deep cut on his hand in the early morning hours of Dec. 3. In his subsequent updates, the musician revealed that he went to the hospital to get stitches.
What happened to Ski Mask the Slump God? Keep reading for the details on what he had to say about his hand.
What happened to Ski Mask the Slump God?
The rapper's Instagram feed only has a few posts, so many of his followers stay updated through his stories. On Dec. 3, he put up a video of his hand dripping blood onto a sidewalk. He had a paper towel or a napkin on his hand as well, which was also saturated in blood.
It appears as if the injury is a deep laceration to Ski Mask's right pinky finger. In the video, a diagonal slash can be seen extending up from the bottom to the middle of his finger.
The cut was still actively bleeding as Ski Mask posted the content, and the videos are certainly not for the faint of heart (or stomach). During his narration, Ski Mask shared that the cut may have been deeper than the video indicated.
"I can see my bone type s--t, I can see my bone type s--t," the musician explained.
In another video, Ski Mask lamented that he had gotten blood on his shoes. Despite dealing with the deep wound, the rapper maintained a sense of humor during the ordeal.
Throughout each of the stories, Ski Mask provided his followers with some narration.
"I'm f-----g dripping bro, what?!?" he said in one post. He later shared a video from what appeared to be a hospital waiting room.
In another, he could be seen holding his hand up to try to stop the bleeding.
"This is some f-----g bulls--t," he added.
Shortly thereafter, the artist revealed an update on the treatment he received.
The rapper hasn't discussed what caused his hand injury.
Ski Mask the Slump God's final post about the ordeal was from a hospital bed. In that video, he shared that he had gotten stitches. He has not updated his followers further on either his Twitter feed or on his Instagram page. Though the "Take a Step Back" rapper didn't shy away from showing his serious cut online, he has yet to share what caused the injury.
Some users are speculating about what happened online, while others are simply sharing their hopes that he recovers quickly.