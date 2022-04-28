What Happened to Stephanie Gosk? Plus, How Is She Now?By Chris Barilla
Apr. 28 2022, Published 2:10 p.m. ET
Through her work over the years on programs like Today and NBC Nightly News, Stephanie Gosk has become a trusted voice in news media. Based in New York City, Stephanie is a constant face on NBC with a substantial group of fans who appreciate her candidness, personality, and support of LGBTQ+ communities.
However, Stephanie recently revealed that she was involved in a truly horrifying incident that left her injured. So, what exactly happened to Stephanie, and how is she doing today? Keep reading to find out.
What happened to Stephanie Gosk?
Stephanie got into a scary bike in New Jersey. In an essay for Today, the correspondent went into great detail about what went down and shared what she took away from the accident.
Stephanie led off by explaining that she took to cycling as a hobby during the COVID-19 pandemic. "With the world on lockdown, biking felt like a form of rebellion," she said.
Stephanie explored New Jersey and Connecticut before joining the New York Cycle Club to ride with friends. On one ride in March 2022, Stephanie was going downhill at a fast speed when she struck a pothole and was thrown from her bike.
"It was in that moment, tearing down a hill, looking at the riders up ahead and not paying attention to the road, that I hit it — a pothole grabbed the front wheel and threw the bike, with me on it, down hard. I slid along the pavement. My head hit and my face dragged," she explained in the essay.
Stephanie went on to say that she "crashed in front of a house in suburban New Jersey. The owners thankfully saw the whole thing and called 911. Tenafly police officers got there fast, followed by an ambulance."
How is Stephanie after the bike accident?
"The scene was grim," she reflected. "My face was a mess and so were my hands. My helmet was cracked clear through in two different places. When I got to the emergency room the doctor said to me in the kind of casual tone you would expect from a guy who sees dozens of people like me over the course of the biking season, 'Your helmet looks like this so your head doesn’t have to.'"
Stephanie said that she had "nine stitches above my left eye and three in my left hand." Her thumb also required surgery "because I tore a ligament."
However, Stephanie was positive regarding her condition. "What’s most important is what didn’t happen to me," she wrote. "I didn’t break any bones. I didn’t lose any teeth. I didn’t get a concussion. That’s the big one. The helmet did its job."
Despite her injuries and the undoubtedly jarring experience, Stephanie seems optimistic to get back on the road with her bike, which she has since recovered from the Tenafly police station "in remarkably good shape."
"The chances of me not getting back on that bike are about as good as me perfecting sourdough," she joked.