What Happened to Stocktwits? Inside the Outage That Left Traders in the Dark

For many traders, Stocktwits is more than a platform. It’s their daily trading floor. The social network for investors and market-watchers offers real-time chatter on stocks, crypto, and breaking market trends, making it a go-to hub for anyone tracking the pulse of Wall Street. Stocktwits says it has over 10 million users and helps people "tap into the real-time sentiment and trending insights across stocks, ETFs, and crypto."

But when a service built on instant updates suddenly goes dark, the silence is deafening. And that's just what happened on Oct. 6, 2025, that led Stocktwits users to post on social media asking what happened to Stocktwits. With no immediate fix, speculation and frustration began to swirl online, leaving many wondering why the outage was happening and how long it would last. How long would it be down before users could get back to following the stock market in the app? Here's what we know.

Source: X/@BearCrusher_USA StockTwits app is down and unable to load

What happened to Stocktwits? Its hours-long outage left traders frustrated and speculating.

On its official X account, Stocktwits acknowledged the outage: “We are aware of users not being able to access the Stocktwits website and apps. Our team is investigating the issue. Apologies for the inconvenience.” At the time of this writing, the initial post is over 4 hours old, and the company hasn't given an update since. It's worth noting that the update on the India X page was posted 3 hours prior to the US update.

We are aware of users not being able to access the Stocktwits website and apps. Our team is investigating the issue. Apologies for the inconvenience. — Stocktwits (@Stocktwits) October 6, 2025 Source: X/@Stocktwits

Many people commented on the post. X user @TitaniumTomP claimed that switching to “Cryptotwits” and back to Stocktwits inside the app restored his feed. Another user commented back to him, saying that the fix worked on their desktop. Others, like @hokie94, speculated a botched update rollout caused the issue, while @DeMampCamp criticized the platform for leaving a paid service offline for “5+ hours.” Ironically, and frustrating to many users, the app didn't work, but the ads continued.

I am so glad that Stocktwits advertisement ribbon is still working, while everything is down. That was a close one! pic.twitter.com/1iNmr1ru4J — 🅰️lgal World (@Didymus33) October 6, 2025 Source: X/@Didymus33

The outage also inspired conspiracy theories. One post by @SeeingEye1996 accused Stocktwits of intentionally timing the crash “to the exact moment they threw NVDA in the trash” to stifle discussions about alleged market manipulation. There’s no evidence to support such claims, but the intensity of the response highlighted how central Stocktwits has become to retail traders’ daily routines.

You timed this crash of your network to the EXACT moment they threw nvda in the trash. You made sure nobody can discuss the market manipulation happening in everyone’s faces. You are complicit in the illegal activity happening in the market. @SECGov — SeeingEye1996 (@SeeingEye1996) October 6, 2025

Stocktwits says it is investigating the issue while users speculate on the future of the platform.

As of the company’s intial update, the outage was still under review, and no technical explanation had been confirmed. No additional updates followed, although they continued to post other content on social media while being silent on the status of the app or what led to the issues in the first place. Many users on X commented on every new post that Stockwits needs to fix their app, with some getting very angry at the silence.

While Stocktwits didn't post an update themselves, their Head of Product at Stocktwits, Michael Bozzello, did. Hours into the outage, he wrote, "Abusive activity caused a heavy load on our systems and ultimately pegged our databases, making streams unusable. Since identifying the issue, we’ve stabilized everything and we will now work on the affected areas to prevent it from happening again."