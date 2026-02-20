Taryn Asher Explains What Happened After Fans Wonder Why She's Been off the Air Taryn anchors the evening news in Detroit, Mich., for WJBK-TV (Channel 2). By Niko Mann Published Feb. 20 2026, 2:43 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @taryn.asher

An evening news anchor for Channel 2 News in Detroit, Mich., Taryn Asher, is sharing a message with her fans after they questioned her absence from the airwaves. Taryn anchors the evening news for WJBK-TV.

According to The Detroit News, Taryn has been off the air since November, but neither the network nor the news anchor had addressed her absence to the public until now. The news station did tell the outlet that Taryn was "working through an unexpected work-related matter." So, what happened?

Here's what happened to Taryn Asher.

Taryn told The Detroit News that she is currently in the process of finalizing her divorce from Jason Carr. Jason was an anchor on Live in the D on WDIV-TV (Channel 4) before he was terminated following multiple confrontations with management and co-workers, per the Detroit Free Press. Jason and Taryn met while working for the ABC affiliate in Flint, Mich., and were married in 2007. They share a daughter, Gia.

Tayrn shared a message on X as well, thanking her fans, but she did not elaborate on her absence. The post included pictures of the news anchor hanging out with friends. "Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and kindness these past three months," she wrote. "I miss connecting with you each day. I’m thoughtfully working through an unexpected work-related matter. Grateful for time away with loved ones. I hope to see you soon."

Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and kindness these past 3 months. I miss connecting with you each day. I’m thoughtfully working through an unexpected work-related matter. Grateful for time away with loved ones. I hope to see you soon. pic.twitter.com/A6PmJL1fSi — Taryn Asher Fox 2 (@TarynAsherFox2) February 20, 2026

It seems that her pending divorce is not her only issue, as her agent, Mort Meisner, said in a statement that "Both sides are engaged in discussions to come to what we hope is an amicable resolution." The agent also said Taryn is "a beloved, well-respected figure in Detroit TV news," which could indicate there may be contract negotiations in the works.

Taryn also shared a lengthy message on Instagram. "Over the past three months, thousands of you, my incredibly loyal viewers who truly feel like family, have reached out asking why I haven’t been in my anchor chair," she wrote. "First, thank you. Truly. Your messages, prayers, emails, and kindness have meant more than I can put into words. I never take for granted the privilege of coming into your homes each night, and I miss that connection deeply. I also miss my FOX 2 family."

"Right now, I’m working to thoughtfully resolve a work-related matter that was unexpected, and I appreciate your patience and understanding as that process continues," she added. "I truly believe that, in time, things have a way of becoming clear." She added that she's spending "meaningful time" with her daughter and close friends. "Thank you for standing by me. Thank you for caring. And thank you for your continued support. I look forward to seeing you soon," she concluded.