What Happened to Teddi on 'Tracker'? Season 2 Premiere Explains Her Absence Teddi and Velma were a dynamic duo in Season 1 of 'Tracker.' Fans were sad to see Teddi missing in Season 2, but there's a simple reason for her departure.

When a creative team at CBS decided to sit down and create a new drama series, they must have asked themselves: "How can we gather some of Hollywood's hottest together?" Because with Tracker, they have delivered a cast full of some of Hollywood's most beautiful people. The drama follows the story of survivalist Colter Shaw, played by This Is Us star Justin Hartley, as he hunts missing people down for cash.

Starring alongside Justin is heartthrob Jensen Ackles (Supernatural), Fiona Rene (Fire Country), Melissa Roxbough (Manifest), Jennifer Morrison (Once Upon a Time), and up until Season 2, Robin Weigert (Sons of Anarchy), who played the wife of Colter's handler Velma Bruin, played by writer and comedian Abby McEnany. But with Season 2 arriving, it's clear that Robin's character Teddi Bruin is no longer around. So what happened to her? Here's the scoop.

Here's what happened to Teddi on 'Tracker.'

In Season 1 of Tracker, Teddi Bruin was a grounding counterpart to Velma. The two played lovingly off one another, and they were an unshakeable team. So when Season 2 premiered with Teddi nowhere to be found, fans were a little upset.

Teddi's actor Robin, who was a series regular for the first season, exited ahead of filming for Season 2. Unfortunately, there's not a whole lot of resolution as to how long she might be gone. The Season 2 premiere gave a brief explanation of her absence, in a phone call between Velma and Colter. Velma explained, "She’s going to be there a while. She’s helping her mom get sorted.”

Colter then mentions that the plan was for Velma to travel between Teddi's location and home, but Velma says she felt she was “getting in the way" and came home to focus. For now, it's unclear whether Teddi has departed for good or if she will make appearances later in the season or following seasons. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Elwood Reid confirmed that the pair is separated, at least for now.

'Tracker' is an old-fashioned drama with heart and an impressive cast.

While it's a sad absence to note, that doesn't mean that there's not plenty for fans to celebrate about Season 2. When Tracker first premiered, it became clear that Justin Hartley owned the role of Colter. As a survivalist-turned-bounty-hunter, Colter uses his instincts and the advice of close friends to find the un-findable, solving some of the toughest missing person's cases.

The show has managed to bring back the best of the 1990s and early '00s dramas, combining wit and heart with a compelling storyline that draws viewers along as they follow Colter's hunches and impulses.

In a world that is heavily oversaturated with dramas and mystery shows, Tracker has managed to carve itself a little niche as a nostalgic yet forward-thinking show with a lot of promise for longevity. CBS is known for keeping series around for a long time, so fans can cross their fingers and hope that they'll get many more seasons.