Tee Grizzley's Mom Is in the News More Than the Rapper These Days — What Happened to Her? Mama Grizzley, is making headlines due to her speaking out about the years she was in prison and since her release. By Lea Vatenmakher Published April 6 2026, 2:26 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Content warning: This article mentions allegations of substance abuse and murder. Terry Sanchez Wallace Jr., aka Tee Grizzley, got his start in the music world with his hit song "First Day Out," which he recorded upon being released from prison in 2016. Since then, the rapper's career has skyrocketed, catching the attention of legends like LeBron James, Meek Mill, and Lil Yachty. His sixth studio album, "Forever My Moment," was released in 2025.

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Adding to the impressiveness of Tee Grizzley's success is the fact that the rapper comes from a tumultuous upbringing. His parents were routinely in and out of prison during Tee's childhood, so he lived with his grandmother from a young age. In 2012, Tee's dad was murdered in a drug-related conflict. His mom was incarcerated for drug trafficking charges and was released in 2020. However, she's making headlines today, as fans wonder what happened to her.

Source: MEGA

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What happened to Tee Grizzley's mom?

Latoya Perry, aka Mama Grizzley, is making headlines due to her speaking out about the years she was in prison and since her release. Presumably, Latoya went straight from incarceration to her now-wealthy son, with her hand extended. It seems that Tee declined to share his hard-earned wealth with her, which caused her to feel some type of way — we'd describe that way as "entitled."

Latoya took to Instagram to re-post a clip from Tee's page showing off a car he purchased for his wife (then-fiancée) and her mother. In the caption, Latoya lamented the fact that her son hadn't purchased a car for her, and didn't invite her to the wedding.

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @mamagrizzley__

Latoya wrote, "I got something to say, enough is enough. I’ve been down here five years. ... I haven’t even seen your house. I can’t come to your wedding. I was not invited, but you bought this lady that you just met, and not your own mother a car, then you buy her mama a car ... Your mom down here walking ... I just got out of jail, and I was walking!! While you're just enjoying life!" The comments section didn't go quite as planned, and Latoya's followers came to Tee's defense.

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One person wrote, "Parents owe their kids, not the other way around." Another asked, "Where were you when he robbed the Rolex store… Sure he wouldn’t have to do that if you were a caring, loving mother who looked out for your son." A third wrote what we're all thinking with, "I see why he ain’t f--kin with you." Interestingly, Latoya's other Instagram posts include her showing off some serious wealth.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @mamagrizzley__

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Tee Grizzley is keeping it classy.

As for Tee Grizzley, he's been focusing on his own family. The rapper commented on an Instagram post blasting him for how he treated his mother. Tee wrote, "I said yes to everything, but I said no to the car cause I don’t want you to hurt yoself or nobody else. ... I would tell my side, but somebody gotta keep family business off the internet."

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @teegrizzley

Meanwhile, the only people Tee actually owes anything to — his wife and kids — are thriving. The rapper routinely posts photos of his happy family, showing that he's present for them in ways he presumably didn't have when he was a kid. Talk about keeping it classy!