Six People Were Arrested After Changing the “Hollywood” Sign to “Hollyboob”

It seems like everyday there is another sad, dark, and depressing news story circulating over television and social media. People take literal breaks from the news just because it can be that heavy. Between COVID-19, the 2020 election, and several other intense events that have happened as of late, taking a break from the news actually makes sense.

However, today was probably not the best day to do that. Why? Well, because the best (and most ridiculous) news story to happen in quite some time has arrived. So, what exactly happened? Six people have been arrested in Los Angeles on suspicions that they were the culprits behind changing the Hollywood sign to read something a little different.

Six people altered the Hollywood sign to read “Hollyboob.”

The iconic Hollywood sign had a bit of a switch up on Feb. 1, 2021 which resulted in several people being arrested. The suspects used a banner and other measures to change the letters on the Hollywood sign to instead say “Hollyboob.”

According to some, the stunt was apparently an effort to raise breast cancer awareness. As many as six people, including Instagram model Julia Rose, were reportedly arrested and cited for trespassing.

Julia told TMZ that, while it was being reported that the message was to help raise awareness for breast cancer, she actually was sending a message to Silicon Valley. “The sign was a direct message for the honchos at Instagram who have removed her account — with 5 million followers — from their platform,” the outlet reported.

The sign has since been restored to normal, but while many found the stunt hilarious, the board that helps maintain the Hollywood sign was less than enthused. Mark Panatier, chair of the Hollywood Sign Trust, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about his frustrations.

best birthday ever thx hollyboob 🎉 pic.twitter.com/RMfDrPzwJi — ⛅lauryn with a y (@ohsoexpendable) February 2, 2021

"Through the efforts of LAPD’s Hollywood Division and the Park Rangers in Griffith Park, the Sign’s security and video monitoring system stopped vandalism today. It is unfortunate that there are those who think modifying the Sign is good sport but this renowned icon is to be appreciated not demeaned," he said.