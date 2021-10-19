Instagram's Link Sticker Is Disappearing For Some Users, Leaving Them Confused

The introduction of link stickers allowed for a much wider array of users to begin posting links to their Stories, but in recent days, many have been taking to Twitter to complain about the seeming disappearance of the link sticker from their profiles. Users are receiving an error message that says they are losing access to the sticker.

"Starting on 25 October, you will no longer have access to the link sticker because you have shared content that violates our Community Guidelines,” the message reads.

Instagram is claiming that users are adding links with the feature that don't comply with their Community Guidelines. Instagram's users are fighting back, though, and saying that they haven't done anything to violate the guidelines.