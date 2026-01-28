What Happened to the Toronto Maple Leafs Coach Craig Berube? Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube showed up injured but unfazed. Fans noticed immediately and wanted to know what happened. By Amy Coleman Published Jan. 28 2026, 10:33 a.m. ET Source: X/@reporterchris

Hockey fans are used to seeing injuries on the ice, not behind the bench. That’s why Craig Berube’s appearance immediately caught attention when the Toronto Maple Leafs coach showed up with visible injuries to his face. Between the bruising and the stitches, it was impossible not to wonder what happened.

As images circulated and cameras lingered, questions followed. He addressed it directly, offering reassurance while keeping the explanation brief and characteristically blunt. What happened to the Toronto Maple Leafs coach, and was it serious? Here's what we know about Craig's injury and the recovery he required.

What happened to the Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube?

According to NHL.com, Craig confirmed that his injuries were the result of an accident at the gym. Speaking to reporters, the 60-year-old coach said, “Just had an accident in the gym yesterday. I’m fine.” He did not provide further details about what specifically occurred. USA Today reported that he appeared with two black eyes, a major gash on his forehead, and visible stitches. Despite how it looked, he emphasized that the situation was not serious and did not affect his ability to coach.

The injuries may have looked dramatic, but he made it clear there was no lingering concern. He took full ownership of the mishap, telling reporters, “Stupid. It was a bad accident. It’s on me, my fault. I’m fine.” The comment was delivered with humor, reflecting a coach more annoyed with himself than worried about his condition. While he didn’t look untouched, he remained fully engaged and planned to continue his coaching duties without restriction.

He said his players "love it, especially when I told them what happened." The Maple Leafs team did not announce any changes to coaching responsibilities, and Craig won't miss time as a result of the accident. From the organization’s standpoint, the matter was treated as minor, even if the visible injuries sparked curiosity among fans and media. In typical hockey fashion, the response leaned toward toughness and moving on rather than elaboration.

The gash on Craig Berube’s head looks like the Gateway Arch.



You can take the coach out of STL but you can’t take the STL out of the man.#stlblues pic.twitter.com/6Os7HY1ei7 — Pat Imig (@patrickimig) January 27, 2026 Source: X/@patrickimig

His response mattered more than the injury itself.

What stood out wasn’t the accident, but how he handled it. Rather than deflect or dramatize, he addressed the situation plainly and kept the focus on the team. His lighthearted comments reassured players and fans alike that nothing had changed behind the bench. In hockey, a sport where physical resilience is part of the culture, his attitude fit right in. Approaching it with humor probably puts fans' minds at ease, and they will be watching his recovery closely.

Craig’s injuries may have turned heads, but his response quickly settled any real concern. By owning the accident, joking about it, and continuing to coach without hesitation, he reframed the moment entirely.