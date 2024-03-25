Home > Viral News > Influencers What Happened to the Traveling Mermaid? The Trucker and Influencer Has Died While it has not been confirmed, reports suggest that the Traveling Mermaid died in a car accident. By Melissa Willets PUBLISHED Mar. 25 2024, 11:23 a.m. ET Source: Facebook

The popular influencer Calla Johnson, better known as the Traveling Mermaid, has died. The Texas native, who shared her adventures as a truck driver with her large social media following, passed away on March 15, 2024. Here is what we know about Calla's death, the full details of which are not being shared yet.

So, what happened to the Traveling Mermaid?

While it has not been confirmed, reports suggest that the Traveling Mermaid died in a car crash. Details are limited, and at this time, her Instagram has been set to private. Calla also seemingly shared her cat and dog's exploits on their own social media account, @adventures_of_lelah_and_scoot.

Calla Johnson was only 34 years old at the time of her death.

At time of writing, Calla's TikTok was still public. Her last post was hauntingly shared two days before she died, and appears to show the Traveling Mermaid setting up her flatbed for a haul.

"She recorded her last load for us," one fan chillingly commented. Hundreds of commenters joined the feed to share their condolences for the trucker's family, and hopes for the creator to rest in peace.

"Your spirit will ride shotgun with all of us," one fan sweetly said, while someone else said they hoped she was with her father. Indeed, Calla's dad seemingly recently passed away according to a post she shared on Facebook in December 2023.

In part of the lengthy post, she wrote, "For most of my life I looked up to my dad as the most honest, hard working man I knew. Because of him I know how to install my own flooring and do renovations to my house without anyone's help."

Although father and daughter had "a rocky relationship," Calla added, "My dad will forever be my biggest heartbreak, but I will always be his little girl."

I would just like to adress this and let everyone know that’s asking at the same time what caused my sisters death.. we... Posted by Tori Johnson on Sunday, March 17, 2024

A GoFundMe offers scarce information about the Traveling Mermaid's cause of death.

Calla's sister Victoria has set up a GoFundMe following the death of her sibling. "Hello everyone," she simply wrote on the page. "My name is Victoria Johnson. We tragically lost our beautiful angel Calla Johnson unexpectedly March 15. If you could be so kind as to donate to help us with funeral costs and giving her the celebration of life she deserves we would greatly appreciate it."

At time of writing, the fundraising efforts have yielded nearly $9,000 toward the $15,000 goal. Among the moving comments shared by donors include, "She was an inspiration to many and will be missed by all."