The World Learned of the Turpin Children in 2018 — Where Are They Now?

Every few years, there’s a horrifying high-profile case involving illegal imprisonment, in which someone has kept someone else in a bunker or an underground basement for years against their will. In fact, the type of story became so commonplace that it even inspired the premise of Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt .

In 2018, police discovered 12 children who were imprisoned by their own parents in their California home. The 13 Turpin children ranged in age from 2 to 29 and had spent their entire lives tortured, chained to furniture, and unable to go outside, while their parents, David and Louise, neglected and abused them.

David and Louise were ultimately convicted and sentenced to life in prison for their crimes, but what happened to their kids?