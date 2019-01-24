Ellie Kemper Reveals Why ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Is Ending After 4 Seasons

And they say all good things must come to an end. Netflix will release the final episodes of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt on Friday, January 25, and though we are excited to watch more comedic gold unfold, we are not ready to say goodbye.

Ellie Kemper who plays the title character of Kimmy Schmidt spoke with CNN about the series’ end, and revealed why Season 4 would be the show’s final curtain call.

Why is Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt ending answered: "We were filming the fourth season and we found out as we were filming it that it would be the final season," she said. "In streaming age, that is actually like a fully lived life and feels like we had a lot of episodes given the world we live in now. But it still felt sad because I love these characters, I love the people I get to work with and so it's just a little bit of a loss."

Source: Netflix

The show centers around Kimmy who was held captive in a cult for 15 years before eventually being rescued. Now that she has her life back, she’s ready to start living and makes her way to New York City to experience a world she didn’t even know existed. As part two of Season 4 premieres tomorrow, Ellie shared a snippet of how these beloved characters’ stories will wrap up.

“I am so happy with how these stories ended," she added. "Every character sort of finishes his or her journey in a really satisfying way. That felt really nice to leave on that note." While we will shed a few tears when we watch the final episode, we are excited to see how the show will bid farewell. Plus, we still have a few questions that need answers...

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt — what can we expect (Warning: Spoilers ahead!) The first half of Season 4 ended with a mysterious man (played by Jon Bernthal) saying: "I have eyes on the target. Moving to Phase Two." However, we do not know who the target is, but our guess is either Kimmy or Titus (played by Tituss Burgess).

Source: Netflix

Co-showrunner Robert Carlock spoke with Digital Spy about the second half of Season 4 saying that the "creepy mystery things" will all be explained, but wouldn’t elaborate on who is the said target.

"But it's all of a piece of larger arcs and stuff we've been talking about thematically within this season," Robert noted. "The series is all of a piece in our minds. We have stuff that we're setting up in let's call it season four A, whatever you want to call it, with Titus' job and Titus' love life… and the larger arc of Kimmy finding her way and finding herself." Well, guess we’ll just have to watch to see what transpires for the gang.

Will there be an Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt movie? Rumors have been floating around about a possible Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt movie. Networks are famous for capitalizing on TV shows and turning them into 90-minute movies years down the line. Sex and the City anyone?

Source: Netflix