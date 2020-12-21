What Happened to the Real-Life Von Trapp Family From 'The Sound of Music'?

The iconic film, The Sound of Music, tells the story of the von Trapp family, who existed in real life. The classic movie is set prior to World War II and follows a woman named Maria who takes on the challenge of being the governess for Baron Georg von Trapp's seven children.

The widowed dad and his kids eventually find joy and music through Maria's teachings. Georg and Maria also fall in love and get married. Their story is one of overcoming hardship and the importance of family.