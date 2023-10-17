Home > News > Human Interest Ever Wondered What Happened to the Xtramath Guy? Here's What We've Dug up so Far Long after the meme was popular, folks are still curious as to what happened to the Xtramath Guy? His identity has been revealed in the past. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Oct. 17 2023, Published 4:07 p.m. ET Source: PatrickPower

Becoming a meme on the internet comes with plenty of pros and cons. Some folks wear their minor internet celebrity status proudly and even use their small-time platforms to their advantage well after they've had their 15 minutes. Other people prefer to distance themselves as far away from their online stardom as possible and may even find it difficult to escape being associated with that imagery for a long time to come.

To that end, it can be difficult for folks on the internet to remember that the sources of popular memes are real people with real lives that we may not be fully aware of. That's led plenty of us to be curious about how those people in the funny Memebase images of yesteryear are doing. For instance, folks have been curious about the "Xtramath Guy" in the years since he became a meme. Here's what we know about him so far.

What happened to the Xtramath Guy? Information on him is scarce.

In case you weren't aware, the Xtramath Guy aka Mr. C was a popular meme that first began circulating back in 2019. The first known meme based on him came from PatrickPower. IRL, Mr. C is an instructor for a math nonprofit organization called Xtramath, which is dedicated to providing resources for more accessible math education. He appeared in online math programs and informational videos for Xtramath.

As a meme, Mr. C is something of a villain. Many images and captions using his likeness often frame him as an antagonistic force who strives to dole out after-school math education by any means necessary. Though he originated back in 2019, many memes and parody videos of the Xtramath Guy have appeared as recently as 2022. We can hardly speak to whether or not Mr. C is actually this difficult of a teacher in real life, but details on his actual career are scarce nonetheless.

Interestingly enough, Xtramath themselves have shared some information on Mr. C long before he even became a meme. In 2017, the official Xtramath Twitter account posted a quick profile on Mr. C himself. Reportedly, his real name is Christopher Robert. He is a National Board Certified Teacher in the Seattle school district and was once honored as "a hero in the classroom" in 2009. However, not much is known about Mr. C outside of that.

Who is Mr. C? Christopher Robert, a National Board Certified Teacher in the Seattle School District and 2009 "Hero in the Classroom." #MrC #Xtramath pic.twitter.com/BPBmwX0W1h — XtraMath (@XtraMath_US) November 9, 2017