What Happened to Tennessee Nurse Tiffany Dover? She fainted on camera after getting a COVID-19 vaccine. By Niko Mann Published March 26 2026, 1:51 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / NBC News

People want to know what happened to Tiffany Dover, the Tennessee nurse who fainted on camera after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in December 2020. Tiffany was a nurse manager at the Catholic Health Initiatives (CHI) Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn., and she was one of the first people in the United States to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, per Reuters.

Article continues below advertisement

Tiffany lives in Alabama and was referred to as the "Alabama nurse" on social media. After she fainted, conspiracy theorists believed that she died from the COVID vaccine, and the misinformation was rampant. Years later, some folks still believe that she is deceased. So, what happened?

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Tiffany Dover?

After Tiffany got the COVID-19 vaccine and fainted, she was interviewed on camera a few hours later. “It just hit me all of a sudden," she said. "I could feel it coming on. I felt a little disoriented, but I feel fine now." Despite her going on camera to show that she was OK, anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists were convinced that she died from the COVID-19 vaccine, and several years later, many still believe she is dead, according to NBC News.

Tiffany became instantly famous and was trending on every social media platform as users flooded the internet with reports of her demise. Her husband was hounded on Facebook, as were her relatives and coworkers, with demands that they come clean about what happened to the nurse and the alleged cover-up. New videos were posted on YouTube every 19 minutes, and the hashtag #WheresTiffanyDover was everywhere.

Article continues below advertisement

The nurse manager said that she was busy on the day of the vaccine rollout, and she'd only eaten a piece of sushi before she went to have her shot. Tiffany avoided the press and, until recently, did not speak out. “I was in a dark place, and I did not have it in me to do this," she said. "Because I didn’t know if I could trust you. I don’t know why I trust you now, but I’m choosing to.” Tiffany noted that her silence may have contributed to the conspiracy theories, and she regrets never addressing the rumors.

Article continues below advertisement

"That would’ve been a perfect moment for us to speak out,” she said. “Yes, I did pass out. This could be a side effect. You can pass out from receiving a vaccine, but that’s OK, because it can also save your life. So it’s worth it. The silence is what flamed this.” Tiffany said she worked in the COVID ward during the pandemic and witnessed many deaths from the virus. “There were times when it felt hopeless,” she recalled. “Almost like we were a palliative care unit. Death after death, after death.”