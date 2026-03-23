OnlyFans Owner Leonid Radvinsky Has Died at Just 43 Years Old, but What Happened? The venture capitalist has owned OnlyFans for the last eight years. By Joseph Allen Published March 23 2026, 9:41 a.m. ET Source: LinkedIn

The owner of OnlyFans has died at just 43 years old. Leonid Radvinsky, the company's wealthy owner, has died, according to a statement released by the company. Following the news of his death, many wanted to better understand what happened to Leonid and how he died so young. Leonid's influence over the internet has been enormous. Here's what we know about his cause of death.

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Source: OnlyFans

What was Leonid Radvinsky's cause of death?

Leonid died after a battle with cancer. "We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky. Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer," a spokesperson for OnlyFans announced. "His family have requested privacy at this difficult time." Although he was not the company's founder, Leonid, a Ukrainian-American entrepreneur, acquired Fenix International Limited, the holding company for OnlyFans, in 2018.

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Since that time, he has been the company's director and chief shareholder. Leonid also runs Leo, an investment company that he first founded in 2009 and focuses primarily on investments in the tech sector. OnlyFans was originally founded in 2016 by British entrepreneur Tim Stokely in 2016, and took off in part thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its subscription-based model is now a source of income for people all over the world.

We don't know what Leo's death might mean for the future of the company, but we know that Reuters reported in January that OnlyFans was considering a deal to sell the company for $5.5 billion to Architect Capital. Given that the company is now mourning the loss of one of its most important figures, the coming weeks will likely be crucial in determining what the company's ultimate future will be.

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Leonid Radvinsky, owner of OnlyFans, has died at the age of 43. pic.twitter.com/CKZhCqCXdd — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 23, 2026 Source: X/@PopBase

Leonid has been working in venture capital for decades.

Although he is now best known for being the owner of OnlyFans, Leonid has been working in and around the world of tech since he was a teenager. He helped incorporate Cybertania, Inc. when he was still a teenager, and founded MyFreeCams, an adult streaming website, in 2004. His decision to buy OnlyFans, then, is consistent with his overall approach to combining technology with racy material.

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Although he was not exactly a household name prior to his death, Leonid was undoubtedly part of the reason for OnlyFans's overwhelming success in recent years. After purchasing the company, he helped usher in its explosion, and made it one of the most recognized websites in its space. We don't know what kind of cancer he was battling, or how long he had been dealing with the diagnosis.