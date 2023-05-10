Home > Entertainment Source: Getty Images Gospel Singer and Pastor Tim Rogers's Wife, Shireta Rogers, Has Passed Away What happened to Tim Rogers's wife? Unfortunately, the gospel singer and pastor's spouse Shireta has passed away. Here's what we know so far. By Tatayana Yomary May 10 2023, Published 11:38 a.m. ET

It’s with a heavy heart that we share the news that Shireta Rogers, wife of gospel singer and pastor Tim Rogers, has passed away. She was only 46 years old. Shireta's death was announced on May 9, 2023, via a Facebook post.

Like her husband, Shireta was deeply passionate about her faith and music, which she shared with others via teaching young singers. The news of Shireta’s passing has rocked the Blytheville, Ark., gospel community. What happened to Shireta? Here's what we know.

What happened to Tim Rogers's wife? Her cause of death has not been disclosed at this time.

Prayers up! On May 9, 2023, a post on the official Tim Rogers & The Fellas Facebook page revealed that Shireta passed away. “Pastor Tim Rogers sincerely would like to thank you for all of your prayers. First Lady Shireta Rogers has made her transition back to God her father. We love you all and thank you so much for your continuous prayers,” the post reads.

Additionally, the post stated that folks who would like “to send a financial blessing” can do so via Pastor Tim’s cash app. The post did not share the circumstances of Shireta’s death. However, the Facebook page shared a post on May 4, 2023, asking the church family and supporters to pray for Lady Shireta, which indicates that Shireta may have had a medical condition.

The couple — who reached the 25-year marriage milestone on Jan. 20, 2023 — had seven children together: Tierra, Tiffany, Timara, Timberly, Timya, Ti’one, and Trazeil.

Aside from Sherita being a loving and devoted wife to Pastor Tim, FSK Hub shares that Shireta has been an integral part of the Tim Rogers & The Fellas' success. Shireta was said to have been a songwriter for the group. Additionally, Shireta earned a degree in music education from the University of Memphis, which allowed her to teach aspiring singers. So, her passion for music will continue to live on.