Tim Tuttle
Source: Facebook | @TimTuttleRadioGuy

Tim Tuttle Just Learned That His 93Q Contract Isn’t Going to Be Renewed

It's always jarring for fans of a program to see one of their favorite personalities leave. What happened to Tim Tuttle on 93Q? Fans need to know what happened.

What happened to Tim Tuttle of 93Q?

Tuttle wrote on his Facebook page that his contract was not being renewed by popular radio station 93Q (KKBQ), which broadcasts out to Houston, Texas. He wrote a gracious exit letter on social media explaining he won't be returning to the station.

"I just got word that 93Q will not be renewing my contract and that today was my last show. I want to thank each and every one of you that has listened to me do morning radio over the past 26 years in the great cities of Nashville, Daytona Beach, Knoxville, Tallahassee, Birmingham, and Houston," he wrote.

Tim Tuttle
Source: 93Q Country

"If I made you laugh even one time, you have given me the opportunity to live a dream life all while providing food, clothing and shelter for me and my family. I can never repay you for that," he continued.

"Thank you to all the fantastic coworkers that I’ve had the great pleasure of working with since 1996. We have had some moments that will never be duplicated and that I will never forget.God bless each and every one of you and God bless your families."

Tuttle was co-host of Houston's Q Morning Zoo show in April 2005 along with Kevin Kline from Birmingham's WRAX alternative rock station. The duo also chopped it up together on X101.5 WXSR in Tallahassee, Fla.

In a 2021 interview with Inside Radio, Tuttle said, "We were an experiment; I noticed a big change in radio when we switched over from rock to country. The accessibility of artists in country music is not anything I had ever experienced before. ... We interviewed Taylor Swift even after she became really, really huge. That was something that I found very refreshing and very, very different from where we had been."

Tuttle's fans were upset that the Cox Media Group wasn't keeping him on board. The news came shortly after the company announced which stations were format leaders.

There is no official word as to what precipitated his departure from the station. There hasn't been any indication as to whether or not there was a disagreement between Tuttle and upper management. Cox may have just decided to take the station in a different direction.

