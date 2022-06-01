Award-Winning Playback Singer KK Has Passed Away at Age 53 — Here's What Happened
Award-winning playback singer KK (aka Krishnakumar Kunnath) died on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, just hours after performing a concert at the Nazrul Mancha concert hall in Kolkata, India. He was 53 years old.
KK launched his career in the 1980s with a series of advertising jingles created in collaboration with the likes of Loy Mendonsa. He contributed to the soundtrack of more than 100 movies and TV series, including Om Shanti Om and Kal Ho Naa Ho.
KK died at age 53. What happened? What's KK's cause of death?
Per CBS News, police are investigating KK's death. He was rushed to the hospital from his hotel room at around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening, shortly after performing.
Aroop Biswas, a government minister in West Bengal, said his cause of death is a "suspected cardiac arrest." But police are investigating, as some reports claim that his face and head were injured.
KK sang an estimated 3500 jingles in 11 languages, demonstrating an exceptional commitment to the craft before deciding to launch his career as a musician.
KK's debut album, "Pal," was released in April 1999. He followed it up with "Humsafar," which was released in 2008. Best known for his incredible achievements as a playback singer, KK contributed to the soundtrack of many movies. On IMDb, he is credited as a member of the music department on 317 titles, while he is credited on the soundtrack of 154 titles.
KK is survived by his wife, Jyothy Krishna, daughter, Kunnath Taamara, and son, Kunnath Nakul.
KK married his childhood sweetheart, Jyothy Krishna, in 1991. According to India Today, they decided to make the move from Delhi to Mumbai together — which turned out to be greatly beneficial for KK's career. KK and Jyothy share two kids, a daughter named Kunnath Taamara and a son named Kunnath Nakul.
A gun tribute was held for KK on Tuesday, May 31, at the Rabindra Sadan cultural center in Kolkata, India. KK's funeral will take place on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Mumbai, India.