Why Is No One Talking About Tonea Miller Following Her Tragic Hanging Death? "I hope her family gets answers and justice." By Anna Quintana Published June 25 2026, 2:52 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

A 27-year-old woman named Tonea Nicole Miller was found hanging from a tree in a Miami park on June 18, 2026, just one day before Juneteenth. Tonea was originally from Flint, Michigan, but traveled to Florida for the holiday weekend.

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Despite her tragic death, there has been very little news coverage, prompting outrage from people and organizations such as Black Lives Matter, who want understandably want answers.

Source: Instagram

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What happened to Tonea Miller — and why is no one talking about it?

A Google search of Tonea Miller's name generates very few news results, despite the fact that her body was found hanging from a tree at Gwen Cherry Park in the Liberty City area of Miami. While there are reports that Tonea may have completed suicide, many find that hard to believe and are calling for an investigation into her death.

"A daughter, a friend, a whole life ahead of her — found lynched from a tree on June 18th after traveling to Miami to celebrate Juneteenth. A Black woman gone in the most haunting way — and almost no attention.There are still many more questions than answers. Is it murder? A hate crime? Suicide? No matter what — it should be discussed," one person wrote on Facebook.

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Black Lives Matter also posted about the death on Instagram, calling for "Justice for Tonea Miller." "The media silence is deafening," the organization added. Many followers shared their outrage as well.

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"Imagine if a White woman had been found hanging from a tree, front page news! this is absolutely disgusting," one person wrote before another added, "You don’t just take your own life when you’re out of state celebrating something, that Doesn’t happen… justice for her and her family because no one should have to go through that or find out they’re child was taken away from them like that."

Tonea Miller's death is currently being classified as an "apparent suicide."

According to CBS News Miami reporter Tania Francois, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office has classified Tonea's death as an "apparent suicide." The Sheriff's Office also said it could not provide many additional details due to the nature of the case.

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Source: Facebook

"Thank you for giving this young lady a voice. I’m having a hard time believing that a young lady would hang herself. Idk. Again thank you for getting this out," one person told Tania in the comments.