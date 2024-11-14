Home > Human Interest Beauty Entrepreneur Trinny Woodall Said Her Husband Was There for Her Even in His Darkest Moments "I saw him right in front of my eyes. It was deliberate." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 14 2024, 2:50 p.m. ET Source: Mega

If you want to know what to wear, or more importantly what not to wear, than British beauty entrepreneur Trinny Woodall is your gal. She got her start as a television presenter who guided viewers through all the fashion do's and don'ts. Eventually she founded Trinny London which aims to "offer effortless, personalized beauty to people of all ages." Trinny sees the world as it could be, not as it is.

A few years into her budding career as a stylist expert, Trinny married musician and businessman Johnny Elichaoff in 1999. The couple welcomed their daughter four years later and settled into a nice life along with Johnny's son from a previous relationship. Although they divorced 10 years later, Trinny and Johnny remained close until his death in 2014. What happened to her then-ex-husband? Here's what we know.

What happened to Trinny Woodall's husband?

Tragically, Johnny took his own life on Nov. 12, 2014. According to a witness, she saw him roll off the roof of the Whiteleys shopping center in west London, reported The Telegraph. During an inquest, Shpresa Vitia told the Westminster Coroner's Court she happened upon Johnny who had climbed over the barrier of the car park and was sitting alone on the ledge. "Although this seemed very strange, it seemed he knew exactly what he was doing," she recalled.

Shpresa took note of the fact that Johnny was making small adjustments as if he was positioning himself for a specific reason. Understanding what might be going on, Shpresa said she gingerly walked toward Johnny who was lying down. When asked if he was OK, Johnny said he was "fine and was just having a rest." She described his voice as calm and reassuring.

While this exchange was happening, Shpresa saw two other men in the car park but was worried that calling out to them might scare Johnny. Soon he just rolled off the ledge. "I saw him right in front of my eyes," she added. "It was deliberate." A toxicology report revealed that Johnny had painkillers in his system, and listed his official cause of death as "multiple traumatic injuries with multiple drug use as a contributing factor."

Trinny's brother Mark Woodall released a statement on behalf of his sister which confirmed Johnny had been "gripped with the disease of addiction" for 20 years. Johnny got into a motorcycle accident in his thirties and was subsequently addicted to pain medication, per the Daily Mail. The statement continues, "Even in his darkest moments he was always there for those who needed him as a parent, brother, son, and spouse with unconditional love and support."

Two weeks before his death, Johnny had made several trips to the shopping center and was "briefly sectioned by police under the Mental Health Act after being found at the same location," reported The Telegraph. While there, Johnny told a doctor he was "depressed because [he had] lost a lot of money through some terrible investments in oil."

Trinny Woodall honored her late husband in a moving Instagram post a decade after his death.

In November 2024, Trinny took to Instagram to post a moving tribute to Johnny on the 10th anniversary of his death. Beneath a reel of photos featuring her late husband, she wrote, "When I look back now and choose these images to reflect Jonny, I just feel very sad that he is no longer in our lives."