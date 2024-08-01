Home > Human Interest What Happened to Tristyn Bailey? The Teen's Brutal Murder at the Hands of Her Classmate Shocked the Nation Tristyn was killed by her classmate in a senseless and gruesome murder. By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 1 2024, 12:20 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@tristynbaileystrong

The horrific murder of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey shocked her Florida community as well as the nation. Her death at the hands of a 14-year-old male classmate made headlines, as investigators tried to piece together a senseless crime.

Tristyn, who was a Patriot Oaks Academy student and cheerleader, left behind her grieving parents and four siblings, who told News4Jax that she was "beautiful" and "kind" young woman with a vibrant energy. But what happened to Tristyn? Below, we take a look at the tragic case.

What happened to Tristyn Bailey?

In May 2021, Tristyn was brutally murdered by her classmate Aiden Fucci. She had been repeatedly stabbed and slashed, with an autopsy report revealing 114 wounds, 49 of which were defensive. Her body was found on Mother's Day.

According to the Florida Times-Union, Aiden lived near Tristyn and attended the same school. Aiden's classmates told police that he'd often talked about his desire to lead a random person out into the woods to stab them. His girlfriend also said he'd had a fascination with knives and had heard voices in his head when angry. Aiden was also said to be on antidepressants.

Video footage from the night of Tristyn's murder appears to show her walking with Aiden outside near the area where her body would later be discovered. Apparently Aiden had asked friends earlier that night for Tristyn's phone number, and Aiden convinced Tristyn to come hang out at a friend's house.

Aiden initially denied any involvement in what happened to Tristyn. He even posted a Snapchat selfie from the back of a police car with the message, "Hey guys has inybody [sic] seen Tristyn lately." But police discovered a plethora of evidence against Aiden, including the video footage, DNA, blood on his jeans and in his sink, and a buck knife that belonged to him.

He was arrested for Tristyn's murder, and was later charged (as an adult) with first degree murder, premeditated. He eventually changed his plea from not guilty to guilty. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Aiden's mother, Crystal Smith, was charged with tampering with evidence after being accused of scrubbing Aiden's bloody jeans. She pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 30 days behind bars and five years' probation.

