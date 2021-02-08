Local Orlando Traffic Reporter "Trooper Steve" Details His Battle With Pneumonia

There is something about a local news anchor that just makes people feel good. Whether it’s their love of their city or a local news channel just being a bit more “silly” than network news, it’s not uncommon for local news reporters to become celebrities in the cities or towns they report in.

Orlando-based traffic reporter Steven Montiero aka "Trooper Steve" is no different. With more than 15k followers on all his social media platforms, Steve has become a local legend on Orlando's Channel 6. That’s why when Trooper Steve went through one of the most intense and life-threatening moments of his life, viewers of News 6 Mornings in Orlando were worried about the traffic reporter’s absence. So, what happened to Trooper Steve ?

Trooper Steve developed a severe case of pneumonia.

When Trooper Steve was suddenly absent from the News 6 Morning show in Orlando, fans became obsessed with knowing his whereabouts. The once chatty and active social media participant and on-air personality was nowhere to be found. Once he felt a bit better, he detailed his fight against his infection in a post on his News 6 Facebook page.

“Where is Trooper Steve? I’m right here guys! For most you, you haven’t heard from me in over a week and I’ve been off air for about week also now. I will say this... by the presence of our Great Lord I am COVID free. But I’m roughin through some thick mud right now,” he wrote.

“Not the time to give all of the details, but I know I am battling pneumonia and it’s taken this Trooper head on. I simply just wanted to say was thank you to the family members, friends, and coworkers for being there for me. But a huge #thankyou to YOU my supporters and viewers for the messages of concern and the wonders of where the heck I disappeared to lol,” he continued.