The 13 Turpin Kids Were Split up Following Their Parents' Arrests for Child Abuse

In a two-hour special on March 15, REELZ revisited the highly disturbing Turpin case in which a California couple was charged with cruelty, torture, and false imprisonment after their 13 children were found chained to beds inside the family's home.

The siblings, whose ages ranged from 2 to 29 at the time of their rescue in January 2018, were removed from their filthy living conditions only after one of David and Louise Turpin’s daughters managed to escape and contact police.