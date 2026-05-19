An Update About Where Ty and Brynlee Larson Are Now Amid Hulu Docuseries The siblings went viral for barricading themselves in a room and streaming live on TikTok. By Chrissy Bobic Published May 19 2026, 12:22 p.m. ET Source: Hulu

The Hulu docuseries The Nightmare Upstairs: What Happened to Ty and Bryn? follows the Utah custody battle that resulted in 12-year-old Brynlee Larson and 15-year-old Ty Larson livestreaming, barricading themselves in a bedroom when they thought they would be forced to live with their father. In 2018, the siblings accused their dad, Brent "BJ" Larson, of sexual abuse. He has never been convicted of crimes related to the allegations.

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But now, after the two-part series was released on the streaming platform, people want to know what happened to Ty and Bryn. The siblings were 15 and 12, respectively, when they went viral on TikTok for sharing their story. The docuseries explains what happened and where the family is now, years after the court battle began.

Source: Hulu

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What happened to Ty and Brynlee Larson?

In the docuseries, Ty, Bryn, and their parents explain the custody battle that led to the siblings barricading themselves in a room so as not to be forced into a potential reunification process with their father. Their parents were split up, and the brother and sister were worried that they would be forced to live with their father, Brent.

At one point, Ty tried to become emancipated at 17, while he and his sister were legally expected to have visits with their dad. He briefly moved out of the home he shared with his mom Jessica Zahrt, sister, and step-father. However, his emancipation was denied, and he moved back home, where he now appears to still be.

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For Bryn, she participated in some visits with Brent and their father's parents, their grandparents. However, six years after the custody battle began, in 2024, Brent surprised everyone by officially relinquishing custody of the kids. In the docuseries, Brent's mother says that he admitted he "fought a good fight," but that he voluntarily legally stopped proceedings to obtain custody of Ty and Bryn.

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Ty and Bryn's step-father later adopted both kids. But, according to mom Jessica, the years-long battle cost hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees that she will be stuck paying back for a long time. "We still owe over $300,000 in legal bills," she admits in the docuseries. "I will be paying on that for probably the rest of my life."

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Ty Larson is back on TikTok but it's different content than before.

Although it's unclear if Bryn is on social media, at the time of the release of The Nightmare Upstairs: What Happened to Ty and Bryn? she was 15 years old, so she was still a minor. As for Ty, he is on TikTok, and he regularly posts videos, though they aren't from livestreams revolving around the custody battle. In fact, he doesn't seem to mention the case at all.

He has 55,000 followers, and his content is mostly focused on trying out different products and sharing his thoughts from his room in his mom and step-dad's home. For the most part, it seems like Ty, at least, has moved on.