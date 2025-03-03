Man Threatens Valkyrae, Cinna, and Emiru During Livestream — Here’s What Happened Cinna confirmed in an X post on March 3 that they were shaken but OK. By Jennifer Farrington Published March 3 2025, 4:19 p.m. ET Source: X/@NannuDidarr

What was meant to be an exciting subathon in March 2025 quickly turned into a nightmare for Twitch streamers Brittany "Cinna," Rachel "Valkyrae," and Emily "Emiru." The trio, who collectively have millions of followers across various platforms, launched their weeklong event, Sis-a-Thon, expecting to have plenty of fun and capture tons of content for their fans.

But just as the event was nearing its end, things took a terrifying turn. During their live stream on March 2, Cinna and Valkyrae were joined by Emiru, and later, an unidentified man approached them, making threatening comments. Security had to step in, and the situation escalated fast. Here’s everything that went down, and what the streamers have said about the incident.

What happened to Valkyrae, Cinna, and Emiru?

Valkyrae, Cinna, and Emiru were attacked by a man after Emiru rejected his request for her phone number during their Sis-a-Thon event in early March 2025. But don’t worry — the women are all safe. Cinna confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on March 3 that they were shaken but OK.

I'm sorry for not saying anything sooner I've just been in shock



For those who don't know, I was streaming with Rae and Cinna last night and a man asked for my phone number. I turned him down, and he started following our group and threatening to kill us



I wish I could say this… — emi ⭐️ (@emiru) March 3, 2025

Apparently, after being turned down, the man continued to follow the women and the situation escalated to him threatening their lives. Valkyrae took to X to share that the man "threatened our lives after being rejected."

In the IRL stream, the man can be heard saying, "Let’s f--king fight right now. Let’s fight right now. I’ll kill you right now. I’ll kill you right now." The women quickly called for security and tried to remove themselves from the area, because, naturally, that’s the only logical reaction when someone makes a violent threat.

Valkyrae, Cinna And Emiru Get Attacked By A Stalker During Their Sis-A-Thon IRL Stream In LA. pic.twitter.com/f0v28mfbpR — 엑스 (@NannuDidarr) March 3, 2025

A day after the incident, on March 3, Emiru further explained what went down. "For those who don’t know, I was streaming with Rae and Cinna last night, and a man asked for my phone number. I turned him down, and he started following our group and threatening to kill us." She, along with Valkyrae and Cinna, have since spoken out about how this kind of harassment is something women face regularly (though maybe not always with literal death threats) when they reject unwanted advances.

Emiru also expressed gratitude for the people who helped them that night. "I will forever be thankful for Cinna, Rae, Emily, and Rosii for how they handled the situation and speaking about what we dealt with." Cinna later shared via X that the group had to end their marathon early, saying they needed "time to process what happened as we [were] in shock at the moment."

hey everyone we are safe.



unfortunately we have end the marathon and need time to process what happened as we shock at the moment.



Thank you for all the love and support on the marathon. We love you all. — cinna (@cinnabrit) March 3, 2025

Valkyrae, Cinna, and Emiru have gotten the police invovled.

A day after the live stream incident, on March 3, Cinna and Valkyrae went live on Twitch to discuss the situation further. After the stream, Cinna took to X to confirm that the police were involved and asked that internet sleuths refrain from attempting to uncover the man's identity. "This shouldn’t need to be said but for anyone searching for the guy please don’t harass them just let us reach out to the police and handle it with investigators," she wrote. She added, "We don’t want a false match to cause harm to anyone and want to."

This shouldn’t need to be said but for anyone searching for the guy please don’t harass them just let us reach out to the police and handle it with investigators.

we don’t want a false match to cause harm to anyone and want to make sure we take the precautions to find the guy… https://t.co/XgczXGZOoG — cinna (@cinnabrit) March 3, 2025