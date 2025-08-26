Stock Horse Rider Veronica Swales Was in a Serious Accident During a Competition Veronica Swales began competing at age 13. By Chrissy Bobic Updated Aug. 26 2025, 11:36 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@veronicaswales

Although general horseback riding and racing comes with its own risks, stock horse competitions, where riders showcase horses' abilities to go through obstacles, move cattle, and perform other farm tasks, can be just as dangerous. Professional stock horse rider Veronica Swales proved that during an August 2025 competition when she was seriously injured on her horse.

Those who closely follow professional stock horse competitions were left wondering what happened to Veronica Swales and how serious her injuries were. According to the official Facebook page for The National Stock Horse Association, a post on Aug. 25, 2025, following her accident let supporters know that, at the time, she had "some broken bones and bleeding." The organization continued to share updates after that.

What happened to Veronica Swales?

Another post that the association shared let followers know that Veronica was injured during the competition and not during practice, and someone who was in attendance commented that Veronica fell while doing a fence run with her horse. The horse was also examined afterward and was able to walk out of the arena easily following the accident.

The initial update on Veronica's health informed her supporters that she was awake but had to be rushed out of the arena for more in-depth medical attention than the on-site medical staff could provide.

"Prayers and Good thoughts for Veronica Swales," the Facebook post said. "Her eyes were open. She was able to move and was responsive to light. She has been taken to a trauma center." Some comments on that post from Cannon Quarter Horses provided further details about Veronica's condition and what led to the accident with the horse. They wrote that Veronica was hospitalized with a broken rib and scapula. They also wrote that her horse "got tangled up with the cow" during the competition. As a result, the horse fell and rolled over Veronica.

Per the Fort Worth Report, injuries that are most common for stock horse riders include concussions, shoulder dislocations, and general head trauma. In most cases, injuries of some kind are expected, but it's a matter of proper training and technique and being ready for injuries at any given time in the arena.

Veronica Swales's family is full of horse riders.

According to Santa Cruz Animal Health, Veronica comes from a family deep in the business of competitive stock horse riding. Her parents were trainers and, at 13, Veronica began riding herself in a non-professional format. She later became professional and began winning awards for her talents with horses in the arena.