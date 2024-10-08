Home > Entertainment > Music What Happened to Whitney Houston's Daughter? Reflecting on Bobbi Kristina Brown's Death Whitney Houston's daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, died in hospice care on July 26, 2015, at the age of 22. By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 8 2024, 9:54 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

On Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, Cissy Houston — a two-time Grammy winner and mother of Whitney Houston — passed away at the age of 91. Her daughter-in-law, Pat Houston, confirmed the news in a statement to The Associated Press, sharing that the gospel singer was surrounded by loved ones when she died in her New Jersey home, where she was receiving hospice care for Alzheimer's disease.

As tributes continue to pour in, there is a growing interest in the death of Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of Whitney Houston. Here's everything we know about her story and what happened to her.

What happened to Whitney Houston's daughter?

On Jan. 31, 2015, Bobbi Kristina Brown was found unconscious in a bathtub at her home after consuming a mix of drugs and alcohol, mirroring the tragic fate of her mother, Whitney Houston, who died on Feb. 11, 2012. After spending nearly six months in a coma, Bobbi died in hospice care on July 26, at the age of 22.

A toxicology report revealed the presence of marijuana, alcohol, "a cocaine-related substance," anti-anxiety medications, and morphine in her system.

The summary statement noted, "Death was clearly not due to natural causes, but the medical examiner has not been able to determine whether death was due to intentional or accidental causes, and has therefore classified the manner of death as undetermined."

However, a final autopsy report concluded that Bobbi died of lobar pneumonia. This was attributed to her face being submerged in water while under the influence of multiple drugs. It also identified "hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy," or brain damage from lack of oxygen, as a contributing factor.