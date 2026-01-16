What Happened to Yeison Jiménez? The Tragic Loss of the Colombian Singer News of the 34-year-old Colombian singer’s death stunned fans. By Amy Coleman Published Jan. 16 2026, 11:24 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@yeison_jimenez

Yeison Jiménez was known for his emotional lyrics, powerful voice, and deep connection to fans across Colombia and beyond. As a leading figure in regional Colombian music, his career reflected both personal struggle and artistic success, earning him a loyal following that continued to grow with each release.

That connection made the news of his death especially difficult for fans to process. Many quickly began asking the same question: What happened to Yeison Jiménez? While the loss was sudden, authorities have confirmed the circumstances surrounding his death.

What happened to Yeison Jiménez?

According to People, Yeison Jiménez died on Jan. 13, 2026, at the age of 34. His death was confirmed by local authorities and representatives, who said the singer was involved in a fatal plane crash that killed six people. News of the incident spread quickly, prompting an outpouring of grief from fans, fellow artists, and members of the Colombian music community. Tributes highlighted his influence and the emotional impact of his work.

According to The Sun, Yeison and his team were traveling to Medellin near the town of Marinilla to perform that night. The plane Yeison and his team were on crashed shortly after takeoff near Paipa, Colombia. Five others were on board and identified as members of Yeison's team: Jefferson Osorio, Juan Manuel, Oscar Marín, Weisman Mora, and Captain Fernando Torres.

Fans shared memories of concerts, lyrics, and moments that helped define his career, underscoring how deeply Yeison's music resonated with listeners. For many, the loss felt personal.

Yeison's cause of death was a plane crash.

The death of all members of the flight was instantaneous due to the strong impact on the ground and the subsequent explosion of fuel. The Sun showed footage of what was left of the plane on fire as people were trying to put it out with fire extinguishers. Authorities confirmed there were no survivors and stated that the incident was being reviewed by aviation officials to determine what led to the crash.

An official statement posted to his Instagram and translated to English tells how Yeison's legacy will live on, "in his songs, in his words, in his fight, in his way of not giving up, and in the humility with which he gave his music to regional Colombian music and to the hearts of his people. His voice will continue to live every time someone sings one of his songs and remembers that if you can dream it, you can achieve it."