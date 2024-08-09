Home > Entertainment > Music Rapper Zillakami Was Accused of Sleeping With Underage Fans "@zillakami is a pedophile and one of the most evil ppl I've ever known n and robbed me of everything in my life," a former partner claims. By Distractify Staff Published Aug. 9 2024, 6:19 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@zillakami

Report online or in-person sexual abuse of a child or teen by calling the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453 or visiting childhelp.org. Learn more about the warning signs of child abuse at RAINN.org.

Rapper Zillakami, part of the duo City Morgue and a well-known name in the trap metal scene, has recently been accused of sleeping with underage girls. The rapper used to be publicly friends with controversial rapper 6ix9ine, and though he has continued sharing music and his work in the weeks since these allegations have surfaced, some of his fans are disappointed at the allegations. What happened to Zillakami? Let's unpack the allegations.

Zillakami was accused of having sex with a minor.

In a series of tweets reposted by X user @RubysNephew, the allegations against Zillakami are detailed by a user named Decki. Decki, who claims to be a former partner of the rapper, openly called him a "pedophile." "I have never in my life come for anyone's career or what they have done but @zillakami is a pedophile and one of the most evil ppl I've ever known and robbed me of everything in my life," Decki wrote in a since-deleted thread of tweets.

The user also accused Zillakami of traveling to Thailand "with a sex tourist and ordered countless prostitutes," as well as emotional abuse. "Zillakami is ur favorite rapper but he had sex with a 15 year old at 22," they continued in their thread. "And yall wanna wonder why I kept my silence about dating him for years."

The X user also accused Zillakami of sleeping with someone called "sleezy Skiz" when she was only 15. The alleged victim then came forward confirming this, claiming that she'd decided not to come forward with the allegations because she didn't have the evidence she felt was needed to be believed, but still recounted her side of the story.

the accuser calling him out pic.twitter.com/N0VVTLNiJU — Rubys Nephew 𖤐 (@RubysNephew) July 13, 2024

"I was 14 when Zillakami first reached out to me via dm. He was fully aware of my age as I was honest about it," she wrote. "When we hung out the first time nothing sexual happened but he did give me shrooms... The second time we hung out I was 15. This time we engaged in sexual intercourse. I had a lot of respect for him as an artist back then but after that time I didn't see him the same way."

She then claims that the rapper didn't reach out to her until months later, though she ultimately declined seeing them again as she had begun seeing someone new. She claimed that at some point after this, Zillakami's messages to her disappeared, making it difficult for her to have "tangible proof" of their meeting. She later shared a screen recording of her alleged messages with Zillakami, though all of the messages from the rapper are not present, only depicting half of the alleged conversation.

the alleged victim speaking up pic.twitter.com/1RiuRjmyf5 — Rubys Nephew 𖤐 (@RubysNephew) July 13, 2024

"This is why I never felt like I could tell my story because I know how the internet is, especially to victims that involve an artist lots of people praise," she continued. "When there's no proof people find it hard to believe the victims.... I acknowledge that I could've made smarter choices and avoided that situation but I also reminded myself that I was the kid and he was the adult. He should've done better."

Zillakami claimed he was "mentally at my lowest" in his response and threatened legal action.

In a statement shared by the X user, Zillakami did not deny the allegations that he had sex with a minor, though he did claim that his actions were influenced by poor mental health and being introduced to "harmful substances."

"[D]ealing with severe depression during and after the last tour ended me up the clinic where I was told by doctors I needed time to focus on myself. Something I've always put to the side while trying to make sure everyone around me was good. Which had me mentally at my lowest," he wrote.

"Dealing with a person that was around me... they took advantage of me being blind to what they tried to sell me as love," he continued. "Trying to isolate me from my loved ones and friends while also trying to sedate me by introducing me to harmful substances to alter my state of mind and keep me in the dark of their real nature."

The rapper then concluded his statement, saying that he would "handle this professionally instead of taking it to the internet." "My legal team will ensure any false defamation against me is taken care of," he said.