Christian Rock Singer TobyMac Releases Emotional Song After His 21-Year-Old Son's Death

Christian hip-hop artist TobyMac and his family are still in mourning three months after losing a member of their family. The artist — whose real name is Toby McKeehan — has had 20 singles on the Billboard Christians Song List, and he was a member of the Christian rap trio DC Talk. In addition to putting out content about having faith, TobyMac is extremely family-oriented.

He and wife Amanda McKeehan married in 1994 and the pair shares five kids together, including son Truett, who wanted to pursue a rap career.

What happened to TobyMac's son Truett? The Christian singer opened up about what happened to his son in an emotional statement on Instagram.