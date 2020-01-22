We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
tobymac-1572010148579.jpg
Source: Getty

Christian Rock Singer TobyMac Releases Emotional Song After His 21-Year-Old Son's Death

By

Christian hip-hop artist TobyMac and his family are still in mourning three months after losing a member of their family. The artist — whose real name is Toby McKeehan — has had 20 singles on the Billboard Christians Song List, and he was a member of the Christian rap trio DC Talk. In addition to putting out content about having faith, TobyMac is extremely family-oriented. 

He and wife Amanda McKeehan married in 1994 and the pair shares five kids together, including son Truett, who wanted to pursue a rap career. 

What happened to TobyMac's son Truett? The Christian singer opened up about what happened to his son in an emotional statement on Instagram. 