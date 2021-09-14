Tom Jackson Briefly Resumed His Role on 'NFL Primetime' in 2019 — Where Is He Now?

Tom announced that he was leaving ESPN in 2016. In a press statement, he emphasized that his priorities have changed over the years and stated that he was eager to spend more time with his family.

"I have been blessed in my adult life to work for two companies, the Denver Broncos and ESPN, to do two things that I love — play football and talk about football," Tom told ESPN. "Having joined in the early stages of ESPN and remained with the same company for 29 years is especially gratifying."