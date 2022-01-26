Michigan Apparel Company Carhartt Is Feeling Some Heat

Mark Valade, CEO of Carhartt, sent an email to all employees on Friday, Jan. 14 in which he stated, "We put workplace safety at the very top of our priority list and the Supreme Court’s recent ruling doesn’t impact that core value." He went on to say that he trusts the advice of the medical community, which has very clearly said that vaccines keep people safe. Mark also basically said the unions that represent them are in agreement. While this is great news in terms of keeping people safe, not everyone agrees with Carhartt's decision.