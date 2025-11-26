Eddie James Leaves The Skit Guys Following “Moral Failure” — What Happened? The Skit Guys ended its nearly 30-year ministry partnership. By Niko Mann Published Nov. 26 2025, 9:57 a.m. ET Source: YouTube / The Skit Guys

Fans of the Christian comedy duo The Skit Guys are shocked to learn that Eddie James has left the popular group, and they want to know what happened.

Article continues below advertisement

The group created Christian church skits, plays, videos, drama scripts, and other church media by two former high school best friends, Eddie and the group's co-founder, Tommy Woodard, who shared a video about his friend's departure from the group after nearly 30 years.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened with Eddie James from 'The Skit Guys'?

According to a video shared by Tommy online, The Skit Guys is ending due to a "moral failure" on Eddie's part. "A change is coming," he begins. "But before I tell you what is changing, let me tell you what will never change. For almost 30 years now, you've trusted me with your Sunday mornings, your youth group, family movie nights, you've laughed with me, you've cried with me ... and that trust, that's sacred to me. That's not going anywhere. But I need to tell you something."

That's when Tommy gave the bad news. "After almost 30 years of ministry together, The Skit Guys, as you know us, that's, that’s coming to an end," he continued. "Yeah, that caught me off guard, too. And, I would love to sit down with each of you and explain everything, but I can’t. But what I can do is tell you this — did not catch God off guard. Yeah, he saw it coming, and in ways that I couldn’t see, he has been carrying me through some of the most difficult days in life.”

Article continues below advertisement

"We are not sharing specific details, other than to say that Eddie had to step away from our ministry after he revealed choices he had made leading to a violation of our ministry’s standards and God’s requirements for marriage and ministry," said a message on The Skit Guys website. "We all fall short of God’s standards, and we have remained supportive of Eddie and his family and are respecting their privacy.” Tommy also shared a shorter video on Instagram delivering the bad news.

Article continues below advertisement

Tommy did not say what "moral failure" Eddie was guilty of, but he added that he's "made difficult decisions to remove certain content" from The Skit Guys website. According to The Christian Post, The Skit Guys was founded in Oklahoma and got popular during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Skit Guys released their first theatrical feature in 2022 called Family Camp.

Eddie was a staff member the Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, Calif., before he began working with Baptist-affiliated ministries, while Tommy was a pastor at Newchurch in Oklahoma City before they founded The Skit Guys.