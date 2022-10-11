You Probably Don't Want to Risk Skipping Jury Duty (Without a Good Reason)

States like California make it even clearer about what happens to an individual who doesn't appear for jury duty. "Any prospective juror who has been summoned for service, and who fails to respond as directed and be excused from attendance, may be found in contempt of court, punishable by fine ($1,500), incarceration (5 days) or both," per the Superior Court of California.

So it seems like a bad idea to outright skip out on jury duty, but what legally exempts you from it?