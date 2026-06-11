Charlie's Fate in the 'Every Year After' Show Might Be Different From What Happens in the Book The book and show aren't totally similar in what happens to the characters. By Chrissy Bobic Published June 11 2026, 10:38 a.m. ET Source: Prime Video

Not every book-to-TV adaptation can be a banger, but Every Year After might come pretty close. It is based on the novel called Every Summer After by author Carley Fortune. Unlike the first book, though, Charlie has a much larger role in the series. So much so that viewers were left wondering what happens to him in Every Year After once the Season 1 finale ended.

Article continues below advertisement

The eight-episode season on Prime Video is focused on the first book. However, there are other books in the series that could allow the drama to continue. Does that mean Charlie could continue to have such a larger role in the show than he does in the first book of the series? His fate is a little unclear at the end of the first season.

Source: Prime Video

Article continues below advertisement

What happens to Charlie in 'Every Year After'?

At the end of Season 1 of Every Year After, Charlie seems to have some regrets about his life choices involving Percy and their one-night stand once upon a time. When he sees an old photo of himself with his brother Sam and Percy, he seems to have a bit of a panic attack. But it might be more serious than that, according to Michael Bradway, who plays Charlie.

"It was a heart attack," he told Deadline. "We're gonna let Percy have the panic attacks. Charlie gets the heart attack. Obviously, [Charlie's] father died from a sudden heart attack, which is a big reason why Sam wanted to be a cardiologist and to help people, because of what happened to his father. And then it just so happens that Charlie also has heart problems, and unexpectedly, he's looking at the famous photo and he's reminiscing, and unfortunately it hurts too much, and he has a heart attack."

Article continues below advertisement

We've been waiting for this. Every Year After is now streaming. pic.twitter.com/Z61f3a2xQS — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) June 10, 2026

But does Charlie die at the end of Every Year After? Not necessarily. No one attached to the show has publicly said that this is farewell to Charlie. But there's nothing like as major health scare to bring a family back together again, and that could be the case for Charlie and Sam, moving forward.

Article continues below advertisement

As it stands, Charlie's role in the first book that Every Year After is based on is much smaller. If the writers wanted Charlie to be more central and important in t he Prime Video series, it wouldn't make much sense to kill him off. But giving the viewers, and other characters, a little scare might be what's needed.

Article continues below advertisement

Will there be a Season 2 of 'Every Year After'?

There was not an announcement for a second season of Every Year After immediately following the end of the first season. But showrunner Amy B. Harris told Entertainment Weekly that she has a five-year plan for Every Year After. That means five seasons of drama involving Barry's Bay and, of course, the central characters.