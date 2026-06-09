Is Matt Cornett Dating Anyone? 'Every Year After' Star Addresses the Big Question Matt gave a cheeky answer when asked if he was single. By Ivy Griffith Published June 9 2026, 5:39 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @mattcornett

You probably recognize actor Matt Cornett from his role in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. But 2026 is bringing some new opportunities to the multi-talented young star. Including a lead role in Prime Video's Every Year After, alongside Sadie Soverall.

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But with his name making headlines again, all the fangirls are wondering — is he dating anyone? Here's what we know about Matt's love life and the state of his relationships, in his own words.

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Is Matt Cornett dating anyone in 2026?

We know that Matt is the High School Musical heartthrob who has fans swooning wherever he goes. But what does his personal love life look like? He sat down with Joely in Pucker Up with Joely Live to take on the challenge of six levels of sour candy and answer some hard-hitting questions from fans.

At first, Joely and Matt talked about the fact that Matt has a ton of videos sitting in his TikTok drafts. Including one that has fans salivating. According to the star, he was traveling from Utah back to California alongside Joshua Bassett when they broke down on the side of the road, and made a video about it. But it's languishing in his drafts, despite Joshua's urging him to post it. Will he ever? Who knows, but fans are chomping at the bit to see it.

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Joely also asked if Matt was single, jokingly saying that fans want to know "what's going on" in his love life. He answered that he was single and laughingly explained, "Nothing" is going on in his love life.

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He's back, with Prime's 'Every Year After.'

Luckily for fans, though, they can get plenty of eyefuls of the 27-year-old star with the highly anticipated release of Prime Video's Every Year After. The IMDb tagline for the series reads, "Two lifelong friends explore the enduring question - what if your first love was destined to be your soulmate? A sweeping romantic tale about love's timeless possibilities."

Starring Sadie and Matt, the series delves into the lost possibilities of a love that two people had written off as they revisit their past and the questions they left unanswered as life got away from them.

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Matt's return to the small screen in a new series is a triumph for fans, who flooded his Instagram posts with comments about how eager they are for the June 10 release of the series. One fan wrote, "This is about to become my whole personality." While one fan added, "I'm so excited, I could cry."