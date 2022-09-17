Beatrix's Fate Is Left in the Balance in 'Fate: The Winx Saga' (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for Fate: the Winx Saga Season 2.

The world of Netflix's Fate: the Winx Saga is much darker than that of the original cartoon. Characters flirt, fight, and yes, even face death. Beatrix Daniels (Sadie Soverall), who begins the series as an adversary but drifts closer to friendship throughout Season 2, dies in the Season 2 finale.

Is Beatrix really dead? Scroll down for everything we know about her fate.