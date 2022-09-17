Sebastian in 'Fate: The Winx Saga' Has an Interesting Past (SPOILERS)

Sebastian reveals that his motives come from the massacre at Aster Dell. Sebastian is a Blood Witch who lost his family and friends when Rosalind and company attacked, infuriating him and motivating his revenge. He wishes to use the Shadow Lord to revive his friends and family from the dead, which is also why he wants to go to the Realm of Darkness. And, as it turns out, Bloom's power also has a connection to him — her mother had the Dragon Flame.