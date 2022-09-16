Calling All Fairies! Is Netflix's YA Fantasy Series 'Fate: The Winx Saga' Based on a Book?

Despite resembling the tales of some of the best fantasy YA literature (think The Mortal Instruments series by Cassandra Clare), Fate: The Winx saga is not based on a book. It is, however, based on the Italian cartoon series Winx Club, which premiered in 2004, by Iginio Straffi, the founder and CEO of Rainbow Group.

"After its launch, it became one of the most successful animated series in Europe and one of the first Italian series to be sold in the U.S.," Deadline reported.