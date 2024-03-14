Home > Gaming Don't Worry, Here's What Happens to Your Extra Wheels in 'Monopoly Go!' You'll receive other in-game compensation for your leftover wheels and wheel tokens in 'Monopoly Go!' By Sara Belcher Mar. 14 2024, Published 5:52 p.m. ET Source: Monopoly go

Sure, you could ruin your friendship or long-standing relationship by pulling out the Monopoly board game — ask yourself if the relationship is really strong enough as you're battling over who gets Park Ave and the Boardwalk. Or, you could avoid flipping a couple of tables by playing with your friends virtually in Monopoly Go!

The app has taken the incredibly popular board game and made it mobile, letting you enjoy a game of Monopoly sprinkled with some limited-time events and prizes to up the stakes of gameplay.

As part of the Hot Rods Partner event currently happening in the app, users receive wheel tokens as a reward when playing, which allows them to spin the wheels to earn other prizes. The event is set to close on March 13, though, so what will happen to those who have extra wheels stored up? Will they go to waste, or will you be able to convert them into other useful in-game currency?

What happens to your extra wheels in 'Monopoly Go!'?

The wheel tokens in Monopoly Go! have been used to spin the wheel on certain spots on the board to build vehicles. As you and your friends used the tokens to spin the wheel on various parts of the vehicles, you'd win various prizes (some of which are only available for a limited time). It's been a fun activity to do with your friends as the event has progressed, but now that it's coming to a close, it's time to either use or lose those extra wheel tokens.

Thankfully, it seems that the developers have already come up with a solution to this problem so that you don't feel that any of your unused tokens are wasted. If you still have wheel tokens at the end of the partner event, they'll be converted into either in-game Cash or Dice Rolls.

teaming up with people who are bout it bout it >>>#monopolygo 🎲 pic.twitter.com/lVZHEQlMby — cabrona (@purrkittykat) March 13, 2024

Cash can be used to purchase various properties in-game, meaning you'll be reaping some rewards from the event (even if you didn't want to partake in the Hot Rods event while it was happening). Dice Rolls, on the other hand, will allow you to move further on your turn, again bettering your chances of performing well in a game. After previous partner events, the temporary currency has been converted to either of these options, preventing it from going to waste.