The Taylor Swift Monopoly Game on TikTok Is a Swiftie Dream

By Katherine Stinson Mar. 23 2023, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

To say that Taylor Swift had a clear monopoly on Ticketmaster when it came to tickets to her Eras tour would be the understatement of the century. However, Taylor's tour has kicked off with aplomb, and there are plenty of Instagram reels and TikTok videos from eager Swifties in the audience to prove it (the internet never lies!).

However, Swifties are finding their own way to monopolize on their love for Taylor online, literally, by making their own Taylor Swift Monopoly games. Or more specifically, Monopoly (Taylor's Version).

Details on the Taylor Swift Monopoly TikTok trend.

So it's not an officially licensed Monopoly game, but talented Swifties are utilizing their incredible graphic design skills to make their own Monopoly (Taylor's Version) board game. (In hindsight, that definitely would've been a great way to pass that time while waiting in Ticketmaster's digital queue for Eras tickets!)

One TikToker's Taylor Swift Monopoly video even includes Taylor Swift–themed Monopoly money, and playing pieces that include a cat (Taylor has three beloved cats), a disco ball, and, of course, a snake. So ... are any Swifties offering their Taylor Swift Monopoly games for sale? Asking for a friend...

Can you buy a Monopoly (Taylor's Version) board game anywhere?

You can't buy a Taylor Swift–themed Monopoly game on TikTok at the moment but there are boards for sale on Etsy (like this decently priced option from the Etsy shop Design by TinKa).

Of course, if you're a dedicated Swiftie yourself, you could always make your own version of Monopoly (Taylor's Version) and hop in on the latest Taylor Swift–inspired TikTok trend! It definitely seems to be a fun gift for Swiftie friends, especially if you have the ability to customize the Monopoly money and board yourself with Taylor Swift–themed street names (don't forget the cards and playing pieces too!).

Does Taylor Swift approve of this Monopoly inspired by her?

The singer made it quite clear that she was not happy on behalf of her friends during the whole Ticketmaster snafu, but what are her opinions on Monopoly (Taylor's Version)?

Right now, Taylor seems a bit busy dancing and singing the night away on her Eras tour to comment on the fan-made Taylor Swift Monopoly games. However, given how vocal she's been about supporting her fans, we just have a feeling she'd approve of the sweet Swiftie board game–themed tribute in her honor.

