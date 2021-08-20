Do the Contestants on NBC's DIY Craft Show 'Making It' Get to Keep Their Creations?

Khiem and his wife Amanda McKeever own a woodworking business together, called A&K Woodworking & Design, located in Austin. Khiem and his wife signed up to audition for Making It as a pair. However, after callbacks, the duo was told by producers that teams wouldn’t be present on the show, and they only wanted one of them. According to Khiem, Amanda let him do it instead.

After winning the prize money, he told Apartment Therapy that he and Amanda were "looking forward to finally taking our honeymoon to Hawaii and Japan." The pair got married right before Making It was set to film.

Watch new episodes of Making It every Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.