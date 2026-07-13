Yes, Soccer Coaches Can Get Red Cards — Here’s What Happens Next Coaches and other support staff can be given both yellow and red cards for misbehavior. By Mark Pygas Updated July 13 2026, 12:11 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash+

Soccer fever has gripped the United States as the World Cup is played in stadiums across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. For many, it's their first time being exposed to the sport, and there can be a steep learning curve. One incident that has raised a lot of questions is referee Francois Letexier's decision to give an Egyptian coach a red card.

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While many fans were aware that players can be awarded yellow and red cards for poor sportsmanship, it was the first time many had witnessed a referee receiving the same treatment. So, what exactly happened during Egypt's match against Argentina, and what does a coach need to do to get given a yellow or red card?

Source: MEGA Argentina forward Lionel Messi is fouled by Egypt midfielder Hamdy Fathy.

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Why did an Egyptian coach get a red card?

On Tuesday, July 7, Argentina played against Egypt and secured a spot in the quarter-finals. In previously unseen footage towards the end of the match, Argentinian star Lionel Messi can be seen engaging in a verbal argument with Egypt's coaching staff.

The confrontation seems to have begun when Egypt manager Hossam Hassan made an 'X' gesture towards referee Francois Letexier. The gesture is commonly used to report incidents of alleged racial abuse, but why exactly Hassan made the gesture remains unclear.

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Egypt national team coach Hossam Hassan held up a FIFA “No to Racism” banner and gestured toward the French referee after Argentina’s third goal was allowed without a VAR review for the foul on Salah 😳😬 pic.twitter.com/djV5ndUZRt — Cleverly 💐 (@Cleverlydey4u) July 7, 2026

In a post-match interview Hassan told reporters: "Why isn't there any fairness in sport? In football? I do not want to try to put it nicely here with beautiful wording. We have been treated unfairly today. We have suffered injustice." Hassan added that he has objected to Letexier being selected as the referee for the match.

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Back on the field, however, a new angle of the incident shows Messi engaging in a verbal argument with the Egyptian bench before being ushered away by teammates. Egypt's goalkeeping coach, Saafan El-Sagheer, followed Messi onto the pitch, clearly angry, before being dragged away by his colleagues. Just a few moments later, Letexier gave El-Sagheer a red card.

What happens when a coach gets a red card?

Source: MEGA

Under International Football Association Board rules, coaches and other support staff can be given both yellow and red cards for misbehavior. Red cards, which result in the person being expelled from the pitch, can be given out for offensive or insulting language or gestures, violent and aggressive behavior, spitting, throwing objects, entering the pitch to confront a referee or opponent, or receiving two yellow cards.

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What happens when a coach gets a yellow card?

Source: MEGA

Yellow cards are reserved for lesser offenses and do not result in expulsion; however, two yellow cards in a single match will result in a red card being given out.