Britney Bakeer’s World Cup Team Choice Sparks Reactions From Fans Around the Globe Britney Bakeer's Germany support turned into an international debate as fans around the world rallied behind their own teams. By Reese Watson Published June 24 2026, 5:07 p.m. ET Source: Britney Bakeer

Britney Bakeer picked a World Cup team and immediately found out international soccer loyalty isn't a casual subject. On June 8, the social media star posted a clip to Facebook with a simple question: "Am I supporting the right team? 👀"

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Judging by the black, red, and gold face paint on her cheeks, the Germany jersey knotted above her denim shorts, and the sea of matching flags around her, most fans thought the answer was obvious. The comment section, however, had other ideas.

England supporters lobbied for the Three Lions. A Spain fan made his case for La Roja. One Dutch follower mourned that she had picked the Netherlands' archrival, then promised to support her anyway. Votes poured in for Brazil, Scotland, and France, along with more than one wounded "Why not Argentina?”

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The Germans, of course, were delighted. "From a fellow German, the answer is yes," one wrote, while others welcomed her like she had just scored the winning goal.

Source: Britney Bakeer

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It isn't exactly clear what ties Bakeer to the four-time World Cup champs, but this isn't her first time turning up to cheer. In the past few weeks, she has appeared in a knotted Nationals top at a Braves game and a yellow Villarreal jersey during a rainy match against Valencia. Whether it's game-day content or just a very committed sports era, the fits keep coming.

Source: Britney Bakeer

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The timing doesn't hurt. The World Cup runs through July 19, which means the tournament is barely getting started. Plenty of familiar faces have already caught the fever too, including OnlyFans creator Yanet Garcia, Croatian model Ivana Knoll and Brazilian influencer Carolay Chaves.