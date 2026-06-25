Christian Pulisic Thinks Team USA Is "Really Special," Talks World Cup Hopes (EXCLUSIVE) "I feel like we're never out of it. We always have a chance." By Anna Quintana Published June 25 2026, 6:23 p.m. ET Source: McDonald's

Team USA player Christian Pulisic has a few things to celebrate this World Cup. The forward is back for his second World Cup, and is one of the soccer icons selected to appear on McDonald's FIFA World Cup 26 Meal collectible cups alongside David Beckham, Ronaldinho Gaucho, and Son Heung-Min.

Article continues below advertisement

In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Captain America talks about Team USA chemistry, his hopes for the World Cup, and his go-to post-soccer-match meal.

Source: McDonald's

Article continues below advertisement

Christian Pulisic thinks the 2026 USA World Cup Team is "really special."

Christian Pulisic might be one of the most recognizable faces on Team USA, but he is joined by equally impressive players such as Weston McKennie and Folarin Balogun. And while they each play on different teams outside of the World Cup — Christian plays for AC Milan, Weston for Juventus, and Folarin for Monaco — there is no denying their chemistry on the pitch when they come together.

"I think that's the beauty of national teams, is everyone's in kind of a similar boat. You're at your club teams most of the year, and then you come in, and you've got to do what you can to build as much of that chemistry as you can," Christian told Distractify. "I think what's so cool about our team is I've known these guys for such a long time. Some of them I've played with since I was, you know, 14, 15 years old. It's pretty crazy. So I think that can only help, and a lot of us are really close and do things off the field, and I think it's a really special team."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

Team USA has had a complicated history at the World Cup over the last few years. After not qualifying for the 2018 tournament, they advanced to the Round of 16 in 2022, when they were disqualified despite having Christian's star power. This time around, however, he told us he is feeling more confident.

Article continues below advertisement

"I think playing in all these leagues has helped prepare me for this moment, and I think at the end of the day, it's the same sport, same rules, but there's just this extra sense of pride," Christian shared. "It's the biggest tournament in the world. I mean, playing in the World Cup, it's like nothing else... just remembering what the last World Cup was like, it's such a special memory, and you have the opportunity to do something really great."

He continued, "I feel like we're never out of it. We always have a chance, and that's kind of our mentality going into it."

Article continues below advertisement

Christian Pulisic is also proud to represent Team USA on McDonald's collectible cups.

McDonald's was Christian's go-to after-practice meal growing up, so it was a full circle moment for him when he found out he would be featured in one of nine collectible cups featuring soccer icons in the fast food giant's FIFA World Cup Meal. "For me, it was normally a 10-piece McNugget with an Oreo McFlurry and a large fry. I used to love those, so I would say that's probably my go-to."

Article continues below advertisement

Starting June 4, fans across the U.S. can savor every goal with the FIFA World Cup 26 Meal, complete with your choice of a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets paired with our limited edition, gold packaged Big Mac Sauce. With each meal, fans will also score one of nine collectible cups featuring soccer icons Christian Pulisic, David Beckham, Ronaldinho Gaucho, Thierry Henry, Son Heung-Min, Lamine Yamal, Alphonso Davies, Santiago Gimenez... and Grimace.