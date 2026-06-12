What Happened to Raúl Jiménez's Head? The Soccer Star Suffered a Life-Threatening Injury "They told me it was like miracle to be there." By Alisan Duran Published June 12 2026, 11:05 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Mexico striker Raúl Jiménez delivered one of the most emotional moments of the 2026 FIFA World Cup when he scored in his country's opening match against South Africa. The goal helped secure a victory for Mexico, but many viewers were focused on something else entirely.

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As Raúl celebrated in front of a roaring Estadio Azteca crowd, fans who were unfamiliar with his story wondered why he was wearing a protective head guard. The answer dates back to a frightening incident that nearly ended both his career and his life.

Source: MEGA

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What happened to Raúl Jiménez's head?

Raúl suffered a catastrophic head injury during a Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal on Nov. 29, 2020. Just minutes into the game, Raúl collided headfirst with Arsenal defender David Luiz while challenging for the ball.

The impact left Raúl unconscious on the field. Medical personnel rushed to his aid before he was transported to a London hospital for emergency treatment. Doctors later determined that he had suffered a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain, requiring immediate surgery.

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Speaking to The Guardian in 2021, Raúl recalled being told how serious the situation had been: "They told me it was like miracle to be there." He also explained that the fractured bone and bleeding created pressure on his brain, making emergency surgery necessary. At the time, there were concerns that the injury could permanently affect his quality of life or force him into retirement.

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Fortunately, Raúl made a remarkable recovery and returned to professional soccer less than a year later. The striker has since resumed his career at both the club and international levels. His goal against South Africa at the 2026 World Cup was especially meaningful because it came nearly six years after the injury that once threatened his future in the sport.

Source: MEGA

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Why does Raúl Jiménez wear a head injury guard?

Raúl now wears a custom protective head guard whenever he plays. The medically approved equipment helps protect the area of his skull that was damaged during the 2020 collision. According to USA Today, the Mexico forward has worn the black protective head guard for the past five years and plans to continue using it throughout the remainder of his career. The gear includes additional padding around the area where he underwent surgery.